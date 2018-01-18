(WBBM Newsradio) — While other members of the Olympic Ice Skating team are practicing for the Winter Games in Colorado, Women’s National Champion Bradie Tennell is remaining a homebody.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts spoke with Tennell after her daily practice in the northwest suburbs.
One of the nation’s top Olympic ice skating hopes is tweaking her presentations on the Buffalo Grove rink that has been her home for the past decade.
Women’s National Champion Bradie Tennell is two weeks from her 20th birthday. She is a homebody who’d rather curl up with a good book; she likes to cook and hang out with friends, and her biggest role model is her Mom.
But beneath that shy exterior beats the heart a fierce competitor who knew she wanted to skate before she was three years old. She wouldn’t let two back injuries derail her Olympic dreams.
“It motivated me to work harder and be stronger, and I think I did,” she says.
She will polish her presentation between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at the Twin Rinks Ice Pavilion with her coach, Denise Myers, until flying to South Korea Feb. 5.
She says she is her own biggest competition, but Myers says consistency is one of Bradie’s strongest points.