CHICAGO (CBS) — Two carjacking suspects led Illinois State Police and Chicago Police on a 45-minute high-speed chase from the South Side to the North Side and back again overnight.
Police said the two suspects stole a lime green 2014 Ford Mustang from two men in their 20s around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near 115th and Church streets.
The victims were sitting in the car when the robbers forced them out at gunpoint, and drove off with their belongings inside.
Around 1:15 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers spotted the stolen car on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 43rd Street. The troopers chased the stolen car until the suspects got away near Lake Shore Drive and Grand Avenue.
Chicago police later spotted the car near Damen and Blue Island avenues, and pursued the Mustang to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, where the suspects crashed into a parked car near 87th and Union at about 1:50 a.m.
The suspects jumped out of the stolen car and ran, and police brought in K-9s and a helicopter to help search for the carjackers.
Police said the suspects were caught and arrested.
The police chase of the stolen car reached speeds of nearly 100 mph before the crash.
No injuries were reported. Charges pending Friday morning.