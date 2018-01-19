CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured and a woman also was taken to the hospital, after they were rescued from an apartment fire in the Chatham neighborhood.
The fire started shortly before 9 a.m. in an apartment building in the 900 block of East 86th Street. There were reports of people trapped, and a Fire Department spokesman said a man and a woman were pulled out of the building.
The man was taken to University of Chicago Medicine in critical condition. The woman was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital for observation.
The fire was struck out by 9:30 a.m.
Firefighters said they did not hear smoke alarms going off in the building.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.