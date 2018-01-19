CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Hanover Park mother’s fight to allow her daughter to take medical marijuana at school returns Monday to federal court.
The case involves 11-year-old Ashley Surin, whose seizures linked to leukemia treatments are eased by medical marijuana. But Illinois law prohibits dispensing of medical marijuana on school grounds, so her mother Maureen Surin went to federal court. WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
“She can think better, walk better, talk better,” Surin cried.
Ashley attends Hanover Highlands Elementary School, where administrators worried their staff could be legally liable if Ashley was allowed to receive medical marijuana.
The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has promised not to prosecute school workers who administered medical marijuana to Ashley.
But the family’s lawyer worries if Ashley moves to another school district, or when she graduates to high school, the family could be back in court unless state law changes.