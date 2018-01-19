(WBBM Newsradio) — A teenage girl has pleaded guilty to the social media-fueled death of another teen, days before the trial was to begin.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
The trial for the teen accused of the 2014 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Endia Martin was supposed to begin Monday.
Investigators say the two teens were both 14 when they got into a feud over social media about a boy. That led to the killing, authorities say.
Earlier, the teen shooter’s uncle was sentenced to 100 years for his role in providing the gun used in the killing.
Prosecutors failed in their attempts to try the teen shooter as an adult.