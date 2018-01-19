CBS 2The late Dave Duerson, the starting safety on the champion 1985 Bears and pictured above in 1999, was determined to have suffered from CTE.(Getty Images) Welcome to CBS 2 on CBSChicago.com! CBS 2 has joined forces with the most trusted local CBS RADIO stations in Chicago to give you the best Chicago has to offer […]

WBBM NewsradioThe late Dave Duerson, the starting safety on the champion 1985 Bears and pictured above in 1999, was determined to have suffered from CTE.(Getty Images) Park Ridge, Illinois Welcome to WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM, The Home of Chicago Bears Radio, on CBSChicago.com! WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9FM is joining forces with the CBS 2 […]

670 The ScoreThe late Dave Duerson, the starting safety on the champion 1985 Bears and pictured above in 1999, was determined to have suffered from CTE.(Getty Images) Welcome to 670 The Score, the home of Cubs Radio, on CBSChicago.com! The Score is partners with CBS 2 TV and WBBM 780, and they give you the best Chicago […]