(CBS) — A baby was thrown from a balcony Saturday morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.
The one-year-old was thrown to the ground from a balcony about 6 a.m. in the 700 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago Police said.
Police are still looking for the offender.
The baby was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition, police said.
Area Central detectives are investigating.
