CHICAGO (CBS) — Rep. Luis Gutierrez says he would be open to building a wall along the southern border if the Republicans in Congress agree to legal protection for “Dreamers,” those who came to the country illegally as children.

A wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was one of President Donald Trump’s key campaign promises. Gutierrez, a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, appeared on ABC’s ‘This Week’ Sunday morning, saying Dreamers are being held hostage by Trump’s demand for a border wall.

The Illinois Democrat said the wall was “despicable” and “hurtful,” and emphasized the waste of money it would be for taxpayers. With that being said, Gutierrez suggested that Democrats should go along with the plan to build it if it means Republicans agree to grant legal status for Dreamers.

“I think the wall is a monumental waste of taxpayers’ money, and it’s to build a monument to stupidity and it’s just idiotic,” Gutierrez said. “Having said that, if that’s what it’s going to take in order to put 800,000 young men and women in this country, Dreamers, and put them in a safe place and put them on course to full integration in our society … I say pay it.

“And as despicable as it is, as hurtful as it is to people like me and others in this country, we are ready to sacrifice that so that Dreamers can have freedom in this country.”

Gutierrez, who has repeatedly criticized Trump, said he will continue to fight for DACA and push against the President’s immigration policy, and predicted that Republicans would pay a price during the midterm elections.