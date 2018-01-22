(WBBM Newsradio) — Students at a Kane County school will miss classes for an entire week because of the flu.
A news release from the Kane County Health Department says everyone at the Illinois Math and Science Academy in Aurora was told to go home because of an outbreak of the flu.
It’s the recommendation of medical staff at Rush-Copley Medical Center.
Campus activities at IMSA are shut down until Sunday. Classes are scheduled to resume at the school for 10th, 11th and 12th graders on Monday Jan. 29.
School officials say while students are away, buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
