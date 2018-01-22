Content Provided by Horwitz Horwitz & Associates

I was hurt at work. I work for a big railroad that operates throughout the U.S., but I am stationed in Illinois. What rights do I have?

The Federal Employees Liability Act (FELA) provides special protection to employees of railroads.

FELA v. Workers’ Compensation

An injured railroad employee’s rights depend on whether they are covered by FELA – most railroad workers are. FELA supersedes state laws related to an interstate railroad carrier’s liability for injury to employees engaged in interstate commerce, so states’ workers’ compensation acts do not apply to injured railroad employees within FELA’s coverage. Absent a third party, the only option of recovery for these employees is under FELA. In the exceedingly rare situation that the railroad employee does not fall under FELA, they may be able to obtain workers’ compensation benefits.

Sometimes a worker is considered “employed” by the railroad even if he has a non-railroad employer. If we can demonstrate that the injured worker was 1) borrowed by the railroad or 2) working for two employers simultaneously, the railroad and his own employer or 3) the injured worker’s employer is subservient to the railroad (under the railroad’s control), then we can seek protection under FELA.

FELA

Under FELA, railroads are liable in damages to employees who suffer injury due to the railroads negligence. If negligence can be shown, the injured employee is entitled to recover for lost earnings, medical expenses, and pain and suffering. However, if the injury to the employee was not caused by the railroad’s negligence, then there can be no recovery. If you were injured while working as an employee for a railroad, it may be in your interest to contact a railroad injury attorney to determine the merit of your case.

