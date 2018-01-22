(670 The Score) The Cubs will sign catcher Chris Gimenez to a minor league deal, according to Chris Cotillo of SB Nation.
Gimenez, 35, spent last season with the Twins, playing in 74 games and hitting .220 with a .350 on-base percentage. He will compete with Victor Caratini to become the Cubs’ backup catcher behind Willson Contreras.
It’s worth noting that Gimenez spent parts of two seasons with the Rangers, where he worked with — among other pitchers — Cubs free-agent target Yu Darvish.
The Cubs haven’t yet made official their newest signing. The team announced Monday that it officially signed lefty reliever Brian Duensing to a two-year deal.