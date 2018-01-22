CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were killed and and 22 others were wounded, including a 5-year-old girl between Friday evening and Monday morning.

The six slayings pushed the city to 24 shootings deaths in the year’s first 22 days, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In all, there have been 27 homicides in the city so far this year.

The latest fatal shooting happened about 2 a.m. Monday when a 28-year-old man was found shot to death in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 5900 block of South Springfield found the man with gunshot wounds to his head in the driver’s seat of a red Chrysler PT Cruiser, according to Chicago Police. The Cruiser had crashed into a parked vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately report the death.

At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old man was shot to death while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was shot multiple times while driving in the 12900 block of South Halsted, police said. He was pronounced dead at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island.

Less than an hour earlier, two men were shot to death in a Belmont Central neighborhood drive-by attack on the Northwest Side. The men, ages 19 and 25, were walking about 3 a.m. when a black vehicle drove by in the 6000 block of West Belden and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The younger man was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:43 a.m., according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m.

Another man was shot to death Saturday afternoon at a bus stop near a CTA Red Line station in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. About 1:15 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing at an upper level bus stop near the 69th Street Red Line station, 15 W. 69th Street, when he was approached by another male. During an ensuing argument, the male pulled out a gun and shot the man in his chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m., authorities said.

The weekend’s first shooting death happened Friday evening when a 29-year-old man was shot dead on the South Side. The man was standing outside a liquor store about 6:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street when someone wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hoodie exited the store and shot him in the head, police said. The shooter ran away heading north on Escanaba. The man who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died. The medical examiner’s office hadn’t released any of their identities by Monday morning.

At least 22 other people were hurt in shootings between 6:35 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Monday, including four wounded — one critically — in a drive-by attack early Sunday outside a Humboldt Park party on the West Side. A man also accidentally shot himself early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

In addition, Chicago Police officers shot and seriously wounded a man who was attacking a woman inside a Gresham neighborhood home Saturday morning on the South Side. Officers were called to a domestic disturbance about 5:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Ada, where they found the man stabbing the woman with a knife, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said. The officers then shot the man multiple times.

Both the man and the woman were taken to a hospital in serious condition, Guglielmi said. The woman was likely stabbed.

Police body cameras captured the shooting, according to Sgt. Rocco Alioto.

The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per CDP policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.

The recent spate of violence comes after Chicago went six days without a fatal shooting. The streak came to an end when two men were shot to death early Thursday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

Over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, 25 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago, none of them fatally.

