(670 The Score) Five players in the White Sox’s minor league system were rated in Baseball America’s newly released top 100 prospect list.
Leading the way was outfielder Eloy Jimenez, whom Baseball America tabbed as the No. 4 prospect in the game behind outfielder Ronald Acuna (Braves), pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani (Angels) and third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays).
Jimenez, 21, hit .312 with 19 homers and 65 RBIs in 89 games across three levels in 2017, when he finished the season at Double-A. The White Sox haven’t revealed a timetable for his big league promotion, though they’ve acknowledged his talent could dictate that he arrives later in the 2018 season.
Right-hander Michael Kopech, 21, was No. 11 on the prospect list. He had a 2.88 ERA and struck out 172 batters in 134 1/3 innings in 2017, when he finished the season at Triple-A. He’s a prime candidate to be promoted to the big league level later in the season.
Also on the list were right-hander Alec Hansen (No. 57), outfielder Luis Robert (No. 58) and right-hander Dane Dunning (No. 82). Hansen spent most of 2017 at Class-A before finishing the season at Double-A. Robert spent last season in the Dominican League, while Dunning spent the whole year at the Class-A level.
The Cubs didn’t have any minor leaguers on the top 100 prospect list.