(WBBM Newsradio) — A group that’s studied some 200 active shooter incidents in the last two decades is getting together to help train people how NOT to become a victim.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Brian Zalewski says when faced with life or death — do something.
Zalewski — a captain with the Wauwatosa Wisconsin Police Department — is one of the speakers for the Applied Tactical Training Academy, where they’ll be showing people how to react to an active shooter situation.
The class is being held just outside Milwaukee on Thursday.
Registration information is available here.
