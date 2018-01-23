(CBS) — Canada Goose, the luxury winter coat company, is attempting to crack down on counterfeiters that are cutting into its market.
The Toronto-based manufacturer has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Chicago, aimed at Chinese counterfeiters that sell fake Canada Goose goods across hundreds of unauthorized websites.
It remains to be seen how effective the crackdown will be.
“It’s really difficult. The police do it, the federal authorities will go after them, but it’s really difficult because they pop up and they go away pretty quickly,” Steve Bernas of the Better Business Bureau says.
Demand for genuine Canada Goose attire is high at Wicker Park’s Mildblend shop.
“Michael Jordan shoes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, where people are always replicating that, and it seems like Canada Goose is taking the top seat as the thing to be replicated,” Matthew Kerr says.
Some tips to avoid being fooled: Look for the hologram polar bear label sewn in the inside; counterfeit fur looks scraggly, tangled and sometimes dirty. On the trademark label, look for bigger leaves as an indicator of fraud and misspelled words.
Canada Goose licensed retailers are listed on the company’s website.