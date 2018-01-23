CHICAGO (CBS) — At least five people were shot Monday morning at a high school in Kentucky, one of them fatally.

Kentucky State Police said the shooter was in custody after opening fire at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, about 120 miles northwest of Nashville. Police said the scene was secure.

The report of an active shooter came in around 8 a.m. local time. At least five people were shot, but it was unclear if the victims were students or staff. Some reports have stated as many as seven people were shot.

A statement from Gov. Bevin regarding this morning's events in Marshall County: pic.twitter.com/0n0cxgJkvi — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Video from the Marshall County Tribune-Courier showed police speeding to the scene, and what appears to be students and adults wandering outside the school.

Other cameras recorded first responders leaving the building with someone on a stretcher.

The FBI, ATF, and Kentucky State Police all responded to the shooting.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bewin and Kentucky State Police have said one person died as a result of the shooting.

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities. It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out,” Bewin stated in a Twitter post.

Police said one person was in custody, and the scene was secure. Authorities have not released any information about the suspect.