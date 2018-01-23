(WBBM Newsradio) — Evanston Police are looking for a man who robbed one store Monday afternoon and tried to rob another — until a clerk told him to “get out.”
Of the stores the robber entered, one was a thrift shop and the other was a yarn shop. They are in Evanston, about 5 minutes apart by car.
Police say the robber — a man in his 50s or 60s — produced what looked like a gun and managed to get away with $330 from the thrift store.
Before that, police say he tried to rob the Close Knit Yarn Store.
There, he showed the possible weapon and said, “Open the cash register or I’ll shoot.”
The female employee told him to “get out,” and he did, police say.
Evanston Police say the man is still on the loose.