CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s new top federal prosecutor says while gun crimes are getting a good amount of attention from his office, there are higher priorities.
National security being top of the list, according to U.S. attorney John Lausch, who took over an office of about 150 federal prosecutors two months ago.
Lausch said the district has added three prosecutors to focus exclusively on violent crime cases, of which there are many.
“Drug trafficking operations, where people are using guns to protect those, we’ve done RICO [Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations] cases, we had some significant RICO cases very recently. And then individual cases such as gun cases,” he said Wednesday speaking to reporters for the first time since taking on his new role.
Public corruption and health care fraud will also be a priority of Lausch’s office.
During Wednesday’s chat, he declined to comment about Trump Administration officials who say those who run sanctuary cities should be charged with a crime.
“I’m not going to answer any questions on sanctuary cities, there’s pending litigation on sanctuary cities. So I’m not going to answer any questions on that; sorry to disappoint you.”
President Trump nominated Lausch as the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois last August. And the city’s violence problem has been on his radar, resulting in the president’s now famous promise to “send in the feds!” if Chicago cannot reverse its surge in violence.
“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!” Trump said on Twitter.
Lausch, 47, is a Joliet native.