(670 The Score) The Bears are making a few changes aimed at improving their health, as they’re parting ways with head trainer Nate Breske, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Strength and conditioning coach Jason George was also informed last week that he wouldn’t return, according to the report, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Rick Perry was also relieved of his duties.
The changes by new coach Matt Nagy come in the wake of another injury-plagued season. The Bears finished the season with 16 players on injured reserve last year and had several others released with injury settlements. In 2016, they ended the year with 21 players on injured reserve.
Following the 2016 season, the Bears vowed to explore advancements in their sports science with the hopes of injury prevention. The returns were mostly the same, which led to the overhaul of the staff.
The Bears haven’t yet made these changes official.