CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three small businesses have been robbed this month on the North and Northwest Sides.
Someone wearing a dark scarf or mask walked into the stores, implied they had a weapon and stole money and property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The robberies all happened within 10 days of each other:
– at 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 4000 block of West Armitage;
– at 7:51 p.m. on Jan. 10 in the 3600 block of West Armitage; and
– about 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 5100 block of West Belmont.
A detailed description of a suspect wasn’t available.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.
