(CBS) – This is a story of healing through photographs.

Jacob Johnson had undeniable talent, although he never became a professional. This week, his work and life live on.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

Of all the pictures taken by Johnson, his wife Anjali Pinto has a favorite: “It’s Jacob’s hand out the car window on the way home from a camping trip.”

But all 45 of the photos filling the walls of this West Town gallery have meaning.

“I’ve been working on this since May,” Pinto says.

Pinto put the project together, with each shot carefully selected to show the photographer’s vision and telling a story of life, love – and loss.

Johnson died in December 2016. He was only 30.

“After his passing I felt strongly about showing the world his point of view and his eye,” Pinto says.

Chicago photographer Adam Jason Cohen sees Johnson’s view clearly. He was one of three awarded a grant in Johnson’s honor.

“Seeing her do something that is so empowering and being so strong in front of so many people, it’s really moving,” he says.

The project has been healing for Pinto.

“It’s like a sanctuary in here for me,” Pinto says.