CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was injured when a semitrailer rolled over early Thursday as it was turning onto the Dan Ryan Expressway in the South Side Pilsen neighborhood.

No one was injured when a semitrailer overturned early Thursday as it was turning onto the Dan Ryan Expressway in Pilsen. (Credit: Justin Jackson/Sun-Times)

About 2 a.m., the semi was traveling east on Canalport Avenue when it began turning onto the eastbound Interstate 90/94 ramp and rolled over, according to Illinois State Police. Speed may have been a factor in the crash.

No injuries were reported, police said.

