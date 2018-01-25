CHICAGO (CBS) — No one was injured when a semitrailer rolled over early Thursday as it was turning onto the Dan Ryan Expressway in the South Side Pilsen neighborhood.
About 2 a.m., the semi was traveling east on Canalport Avenue when it began turning onto the eastbound Interstate 90/94 ramp and rolled over, according to Illinois State Police. Speed may have been a factor in the crash.
No injuries were reported, police said.
