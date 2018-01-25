Toyota Group Vice President Bill Fay unveils a 2015 Toyota Camry April 16, 2014 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. (Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)



By Mark G. McLaughlin

The Chicago Auto Show is one of the biggest and most highly anticipated auto shows of the year. From Feb. 10—19, hundreds of thousands of visitors will come to McCormick Place on South Shore Drive to gaze at, sit in and even test drive some of the more than 1,000 vehicles on display. The newest, coolest, hottest and—yes, even craziest—cars, trucks and other vehicles will be displayed in all of their shiny glory at this year’s 2018 Chicago Auto Show.

Feb. 10 is the opening day of this highly anticipated automotive extravaganza, which once again will be held at McCormick Place on South Lake Shore Drive. Visitors have until Feb. 19 to take it all in, and many will come back for a second look. There is so much to see and to do at this year’s Chicago Auto Show, as there has been every year since 1901.

2018 Chicago Auto Show

McCormick Place

2301 South Lake Shore Drive

Chicago, IL 60616

(630) 495-2282

Date: February 10 – 19

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. every day except the last (8 p.m. on Feb. 19)

www.chicagoautoshow.com

The annual Chicago Auto Show is one of the most prestigious and popular shows of its kind. Every major automaker from around the world will bring their best, most popular and most innovative new cars and trucks to Chicago. From convertibles to vans, and from hybrids to sports cars, all of the top brands will be under one massive roof. With more than one million square feet of display space, there is ample room for the more than three dozen car makers and dozens of other companies to present their best.

The Chicago Auto Show is not just for those who like to gaze longingly at expensive luxury sedans, powerful pickups or sleek sports cars. This is a show for anyone who drives, whether for work, pleasure or just to get around day-to-day. There are practical cars for families, vehicles for the environmentally-conscious and tough trucks for those who need to get the job done. Visitors can also do more than just see the vehicles at this show; they can also test drive and buy cars.

Cars for Today, Cars for Tomorrow

More than 40 new models will make their debut at the Chicago Auto Show this February. These range from the Aston Martin Vanquish S to the new Chevy Silverado. Almost every major company from Acura to Volvo will unveil one or more new vehicles in Chicago. Every major model in production will also be represented, as automakers from Detroit to Tokyo will show off their most popular brands. The Chicago Auto Show is not just about today, but also about tomorrow, and this year’s “Concept Cars” will include the Cadillac Escala, Infiniti Q, Lexus LF-1, Mitsubishi Re-Model A and the Toyota FT-AC.

Come for the Cars, Stay for the Rest of the Show

The Chicago Auto Show is a place where car enthusiasts can get together and talk to the designers, join car clubs, and find the companies that sell the extras and provide the services that make up a big part of the automotive industry. The Concept and Technology Garage is one of the most popular and interactive exhibits, and there are even test tracks where drivers can take a vehicle for a spin. There are, of course, also places where visitors can take a break, grab a snack and just sit back and take it all in.