By Rob Hart
(WBBM Newsradio) — A state lawmaker has been cleared of sexual harassment allegations, but he did get a reprimand.

The Special Legislative Inspector General determined that state Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, did not engage in sexual harassment while working with a victim’s right advocate.

Denise Rotheimer said Silverstein made unwanted comments about her appearance, while sending her hundreds of Facebook messages and phone calls.

I-G Julie Porter did find that Silverstein behaved in a manner unbecoming of a legislator and recommended the lawmaker get ethics counseling.

Silverstein tells the Chicago Tribune he’s grateful for the finding and will focus on his family and re-election.

Before the report was released, Rotheimer said the investigation was rigged in Silverstein’s favor.

