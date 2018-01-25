(WBBM Newsradio) — A state lawmaker has been cleared of sexual harassment allegations, but he did get a reprimand.
WBBM’s Rob Hart explains.
The Special Legislative Inspector General determined that state Sen. Ira Silverstein, D-Chicago, did not engage in sexual harassment while working with a victim’s right advocate.
Denise Rotheimer said Silverstein made unwanted comments about her appearance, while sending her hundreds of Facebook messages and phone calls.
I-G Julie Porter did find that Silverstein behaved in a manner unbecoming of a legislator and recommended the lawmaker get ethics counseling.
Silverstein tells the Chicago Tribune he’s grateful for the finding and will focus on his family and re-election.
Before the report was released, Rotheimer said the investigation was rigged in Silverstein’s favor.