CHICAGO (CBS) — Anti-Cruelty Society says most of the dogs and cats that end up in Chicago shelters are there because landlords won’t allow pets. And the organization is taking steps to change that.
WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller has the story.
The Anti-Cruelty Society says it isn’t taking sides. That it is not siding with tenants over landlords.
“We really want to come up with some holistic solution that will address the landlords’ concerns – the very legitimate concerns that they have – while also empowering pet owners but also preparing pet owners.”
Lydia Krupinski, director of community programs at the Anti-Cruelty Society, says pet owners can do some public relations on their pets’ behalf.
“So for instance, putting together a pet resume, and saying, hey, here’s why my dog is awesome.
Even though he may be a bully breed, and that may be intimidating, he has a canine good citizen certificate and he has his rabies vaccination.”
Krupinksi says last year, Anti-Cruelty had 214 pets surrendered to the shelter because of landlord issues.
Anti-Cruelty has just had its first “Pet-Friendly Housing Summit,” a step, it says, toward making more rental units pet-friendly.