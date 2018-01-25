CHICAGO (CBS) — In an unusual move, officials from the political arm of Illinois Planned Parenthood have endorsed three of the six candidates running for Governor this year.
WBBM Newsradio’s Craig Dellimore reports.
The board of Planned Parenthood Illinois Action, the political action committee, has announced that it is endorsing (in alphabetical order) gubernatorial candidates Daniel Biss, Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker.
Brigid Leahy, Senior Public Policy Director for the group says the endorsements represent good news for voters.
“This really was a consensus by our board that we had before us,” said Leahy. “These three candidates who have shown leadership and commitment to reproductive rights over a number of years.”
Leahy says Planned Parenthood of Illinois Action has endorsed multiple candidates in races before, although it is not typical.
And she adds that voters can take heart than any one of the three would make a good governor.