CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has accepted an invitation to speak at the University of Chicago and students are responding with a protest.
“Black Lives Matter! Black Lives Matter!”
University of Chicago students and some neighborhood residents protested Thursday outside the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
“In response to the administration that have proven time and again to be nationalists and racists, we thought it was important to stand in solidarity and to not allow the University to put students lives in danger by allowing platforms for people who promote ideologies that lead to violence and deportation,” said Tom Gulke.
Protesters shouted, “Not Hate. No Fear. Nazi thufs aren’t welcome here!”
Steve Bannon accepted the invitation from Professor Luigi Zingales, who told the student run newspaper, the Chicago Maroon, that whether you like his views or not, he [Bannon] seems to have understood something about America that he’s curious to learn more about.
“We do not want white supremacists to be coming to our campus and propagating their hateful views,” said a member of UChicago Student Action.
When asked about whether there was some value to having Bannon speak at the University, the student said Bannon’s views were not welcomed.
“They’re just, quite frankly, discriminatory and hateful,” he said.