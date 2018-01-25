CHICAGO (CBS) — A state lawmaker on Thursday planned to unveil legislation that would ban children under age 12 from playing tackle football in Illinois, in an effort to reduce head injuries.

Rep. Carol Sente (D-Vernon Hills) said she would introduce “Dave Duerson Act” to the Illinois General Assembly. The bill is named after the late Chicago Bears defensive back, who took his own life in 2011.

After his death at age 50, Duerson was diagnosed with CTE, a degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive brain trauma. Duerson had shot himself in the chest, and requested his brain be examined the by Boston University’s Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy, which later announced the CTE diagnosis.

More recently, a Boston University publication linked CTE to repetitive hits to the head, even if they don’t produce symptoms of a concussion. According to the report, the risk is higher for athletes who played tackle football as children, which is why Sente’s proposal would target pre-teens.

Kids’ tackle football already is a thing of the past in the Park District of Highland Park, which canceled tackle football last year, due to sharply declining participation over concerns about head injuries.

One of the lead doctors at Boston University has said CTE can start early, and without signs of a concussion.

“This paper provides the best evidence to date that CTE is triggered not by concussion, not by concussion, but rather by hits to the head, irregardless of whether it results in concussion or not,” Dr. Lee Goldstein said. “The vast overwhelming majority of hits are occurring, and no one’s paying attention.”

Duerson’s son, doctors, and other former NFL players will be on hand when Sente formally announces her proposal on Thursday. Among them will be retired NBC 5 sportscaster Mike Adamle, a former Bears player who has said he is suffering dementia, memory lapses, and mood swings.

A New York lawmaker also has sought to ban tackling in youth football.