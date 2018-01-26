(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Remember that awkward moment during the 1998 Grammy Awards when Shawn Colvin was interrupted on the Grammy stage by ODB? Or how about when Hanson performed their smash hit song “MMMBop” during the show? What about an epic collaboration between Paula Cole, Shawn Colvin & Sarah McLachlan?

Can you believe it has been 20 years since that all happened?

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at the 1998 Grammys.

Shawn Colvin’s smash hit, which was titled “Sunny Came Home,” won the award for Song of the year in 1998. The song would also win the award for Record of the Year during the Grammys that year.

As she was walking to the stage to accept the song’s first award of the night, ODB (of rap group Wu-Tang Clan) “hijacked” a microphone to go on a diatribe about his group’s loss in the Best Rap Album category to Puff Daddy (now known as P. Diddy).

ODB died of an accidental drug overdose in 2004.

Meanwhile, the 1998 Grammy awards also featured some iconic performances.

For example, the Hanson brothers were at the peak of their career when they performed “MMMBop” during the live broadcast.

So, naturally, this was one of the most talked about moments from the telecast:

Hanson was actually beat out by Paula Cole in the Best New Artist category during the 1998 Grammys.

Our final memory from 1998 came from an incredible trio. Paula Cole, Shawn Colvin & Sarah McLachlan came together for a back-to-back-to-back performance for their hit songs ranging from “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone” to “Sunny Came Home” and “Building A Mystery.”

Watching those three vocal powerhouses come together for one song definitely reminds us that 1998 was a great time to be alive, right?

The 2018 Grammy Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET (6:30 CT) on CBS Sunday, Jan. 28.