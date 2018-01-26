CHICAGO (CBS) — Axel the police dog sniffed out more than 120 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two suspects from New York.
State troopers in Indiana noticed a Dodge Avenger commit several traffic violations at the 22 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road near Portage on Thursday afternoon.
Troopers pulled the car over, and while they were speaking with the driver, Howard Montgomery, 46, Rochester, N.Y., and the passenger, Danielle Ruise, 32, also of Rochester, they became suspicious of criminal activity.
A “free-air sniff” was conducted by Indiana State Police K9, Axel, who gave a positive indication. A “free air sniff” legally allows a dog to sniff the air around a car.
After conducting a search, troopers located approximately 121 pounds of suspected marijuana in the trunk of the Dodge.
Montgomery and Ruise were both arrested and face preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 5 Felony.