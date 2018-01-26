(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Sunday’s Grammy Awards will not only have a ton of musical star power, but the live telecast will have also feature a ton of Hollywood star power through the show’s presenters.

The Grammy Awards announced Thursday a list of presenters for the show. The list includes some of our favorite Hollywood stars like actress Katie Holmes, actor Shemar Moore, and actress Anna Kendrick.

Some of our favorite comedians will also be presenting during the show. The list of comedians who will be presenting awards includes Trevor Noah, Sarah Silverman, Dave Chappelle, and Jim Gaffigan. NFL player Victor Cruz will also be presenting an award during the evening.

Meanwhile, a ton of musicians will also present awards during the show. The legendary Tony Bennett will take to the stage to present an award. Plus, New Kids On The Block fans will rejoice as Donnie Wahlberg will take to the stage as well.

Other musicians who we will see handing out trophies during the show include: Kelly Clarkson, Eve, Nick Jonas, Alicia Keys, John Legend, and Hailee Steinfeld.

The host of the Late Late Show and Carpool Karaoke, James Corden, will host this year’s Grammy broadcast.

A few months ago, the nominations for the 60th Annual Grammy Awards were announced.

Jay-Z leads the pack with eight nominations (including both record and song of the year). Kendrick Lamar racked up seven nominations for this year’s Grammys, and Bruno Mars brought in six nominations. Meanwhile, the smash hit song “Despacito” snagged nominations for both song and record of the year.

The competition for best pop solo performance will be tough. Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran are all nominated.

Here’s a look at this year’s nominees:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story of O.J.” — Jay-Z

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awaken, My Love! – Childish Gambino

4:44 – Jay-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama – Lorde

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Despacito”

“4:44”

“Issues”

“1-800-273-8255”

“That’s What I Like”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson

“Praying” – Kesha

“Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga

“What About Us” – Pink

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Bounce Back” – Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B

“4:44” – Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar

“Bad And Boujee” – Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Get You” – Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” – Kehlani

“High” – Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

“The Weekend” – SZA

BEST RAP ALBUM

4:44 – Jay-Z

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Culture – Migos

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

BEST R&B ALBUM

Freudian – Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule – Ledisi

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Gumbo – PJ Morton

Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Up All Night” — Beck

“Makeba” — Jain

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

GRAMMY.com has a complete list of nominees.

This year’s ceremony will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 28.