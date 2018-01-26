CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was taken into custody Thursday night after barricading himself inside an apartment in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.
Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to reports of a male barricading himself inside the apartment in the 1400 block of West Taylor Street, according to Chicago Police. He was ultimately taken into custody after a nearly two-hour standoff.
It was not immediately known why the male barricaded himself in the residence, or how the report of the incident initially came in, police said.
The incident happened near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2018. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)