(CBS) — Tragedy struck a small law enforcement community outside of Springfield.
The call to give echoed across the state and is heard here in Chicago.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.
Jackie Viste prepares the pink ribbons that will be tied around the village of Chatham. It was the favorite color of 6-year-old Karly Pearce, who died Tuesday.
First-responders say the girl was sledding in Galena and hit a tree.
Karly’s father, Ryan Pearce, is a police officer. His extended law enforcement family was sent into mourning, as well.
“It’s been a tragedy and caused a lot of grief for this community, but at the same time it’s brought it together,” Pearce’s colleague, Dave Leach, tells Ross.
A Go Fund Me page was set up, hoping to collect $20,000 for medical and funeral expenses.
The total was $42,000 Friday night.
Leach says Karly was huge fan of the Chicago Cubs.
“She was pretty excited when they won the world series. That meant a lot to her.”