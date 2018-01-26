(WBBM Newsradio) — If you live in the western suburbs and if you’re an early riser, you might get to witness an historic event.

If it’s not cloudy.

Early on Wednesday morning, there will be a “super blue blood moon,” the first on earth since 1982.

Super: because the moon will be close to earth.

Blue: because it’ll be the second full moon this month.

And it’s a “blood moon” because it will pass through the Earth’s shadow, a lunar eclipse.

But Michelle Nichols of the Adler Planetarium says it will be very low on the western sky from only about 6 a.m. to about 7 a.m.

“If you’ve got a view down to the western horizon and it’s not that far away, go for it,” she says.

Unfortunately, there are some pesky clouds in the forecast.

So, if you don’t catch the super blue blood moon, there’s another lunar eclipse next January.

“Because then we’re going to see that whole entire eclipse, providing it’s clear then,” Nichols says.