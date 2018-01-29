CHICAGO (CBS/WBBM Newsradio) — Evanston Township High School freshman Blake Peters became a national sensation overnight, after draining an 80-foot buzzer beater against Maine South on Friday, but he’s keeping humble and “thanking his teammates.”

At the end of Friday night’s game, Blake pulled down a rebound with 2.6 seconds left after Maine South’s Michael George missed a free throw, took a few steps, and heaved the ball through the net at the other end of the court, giving ETHS the 45-44 victory.

“To come away with a victory is awesome, but to do it in that fashion, it’s never going to happen again in the time that I’m serving as athletic director here, I don’t think. So it’s just something you want to capture that moment, and hopefully handle it the right way,” ETHS athletic director Chris Livatino said.

While Blake’s shot was highlighted as the “Play of the Day” on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Livatino said Blake is remaining down to Earth about the experience.

“He’s really quite a young man. Just a freshman, but carries himself like a collegiate athlete, to be quite honest. He’s humble. He’s team-centered. He’s thanking his teammates, and what a great experience it is to be playing with all of them. He’s just a really nice kid,” Livatino said. “It’s fun to celebrate the success of a team, and that’s really how we’re trying to frame it, and that’s how Blake wants to frame it.”

A video of Blake’s shot got more than 2 million views after it was featured on SportsCenter.