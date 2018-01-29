CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago police officers rushed into a burning building in the East Garfield Park neighborhood overnight to save a family trapped inside.
Shortly after midnight, the officers were on patrol in the 3900 block of West Congress Parkway, when they saw a two-story brownstone on fire.
A woman approached the officers’ cruiser and said her family was trapped inside.
Four officers then ran into the building, and rescued a family of five from a fire- and smoke-filled apartment.
The people who were in the building – two adults and three children – were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
The four officers also went to the hospital after suffering minor smoke inhalation, but were released later Monday morning.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.