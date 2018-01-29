CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were warning people in the Bridgeport, McKinley Park, and Gage Park neighborhoods about a recent string of burglaries, when thieves posed as utility workers to get into homes.
In a community alert, police said burglars posed as utility workers to gain entry into homes, and then steal property from inside.
Police said there were four incidents in the past three weeks in Bridgeport, McKinley Park, and Gage Park:
• At 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, near 53rd and California;
• At 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 8, near 25th and Normal;
• At 3 p.m. on Jan. 10, near 34th and Wood;
• At 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, near Fuller and Loomis.
Area Central Detectives were investigating. Police said anyone with information on these burglaries should call detectives at 312-747-8382.
Police also warned people to call their utility company if someone claiming to be a utility worker shows up at their door without an appointment, and to not let that person inside without confirming who they work for.