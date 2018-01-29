(WBBM Newsradio) – The public is invited to suggest ideas about Chicago police reform through a new website.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says the website — at www.chicagopoliceconsentdecree.org – will accept input from Chicago residents as her office develops a court-enforceable consent decree. The consent decree will incorporate recommendations from the U.S. Justice Department, which reviewed the Chicago Police Department in the wake of the Laquan McDonald scandal.
“Many residents have expressed their hopes and concerns about public safety and the Chicago Police Department,” Madigan said in a news release. “This website intends to provide all Chicagoans the opportunity to understand and contribute to the development of meaningful and lasting reforms for the Chicago Police Department.”
Madigan’s office will post a draft of the consent decree, once it’s completed, on the website.