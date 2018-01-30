(CBS) — Decoding your child’s text messages can be a tough task — especially when their secret language keeps changing.
If you monitor your children’s text messages you might have some trouble understanding what they say.
Titania Jordan runs Bark, a site for parents that keeps track of what teens and tweens text and post.
Some examples of expressions that may get past parents:
-GNOC means “get naked on cam”
-KMN means “kill me now”
-Netflix and chill is an invite to hook up
-99 means “parents are gone”
Dr. Kortney Peagram of Bulldog Solution uses her work in local schools to train parents and teachers. She encourages parents to learn your childrens’ lingo, but be prepared to talk with them, too.
Here are other examples of shorthand young people may use:
1174: Meet at a Party Spot
420: Marijuana Reference
53X: Code For Sex
9 & CD9: Code 9, Parents are Around
AF: As F**K
ASL: Age/Sex/Location
Basic: Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person
CU46: See You For Sex
Dabbing: Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis, also a dance craze
GTG: Got to Go
ILY: I Love You
IRL: In Real Life
ISO: In Search Of
IWSN: I Want Sex Now
FINSTA: Fake Instagram Account
FWB: Friends With Benefits
J/K: Just Kidding
Juul: Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, pods are used for smoking
KMS: Kill Myself
KYS: Kill Yourself
LH6: Let’s Have Sex
Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk
LOL: Laughing Out Loud
MPFB: My Personal F**K Buddy
NP: No Problem
NIFOC: Nude in Front of Computer
OMFG: Oh My F**king God
PAL: Parents are Listening
ROTFLMAO: Rolling on the Floor Laughing My Ass Off
UH: Are You Horny?
SH: Sh** Happens
SMDH: Shake My Damn Head
SMH: Shaking My head, meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”
Snatched: On point, very good or well styled
TDTM: Talk Dirty to Me
TF: The F**k
Thot: Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”
TWD: Texting While Driving
WTF: What the F**K?
WUF: Where You From?
WYD: What You Doing?