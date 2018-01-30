(CBS) — Decoding your child’s text messages can be a tough task — especially when their secret language keeps changing.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

If you monitor your children’s text messages you might have some trouble understanding what they say.

Titania Jordan runs Bark, a site for parents that keeps track of what teens and tweens text and post.

Some examples of expressions that may get past parents:

Dr. Kortney Peagram of Bulldog Solution uses her work in local schools to train parents and teachers. She encourages parents to learn your childrens’ lingo, but be prepared to talk with them, too.

Here are other examples of shorthand young people may use:

1174: Meet at a Party Spot

420: Marijuana Reference

53X: Code For Sex

99: Parents are Gone

9 & CD9: Code 9, Parents are Around

AF: As F**K

ASL: Age/Sex/Location

Basic: Someone who is viewed as boring or a conforming person

CU46: See You For Sex

Dabbing: Refers to concentrated doses of cannabis, also a dance craze

GTG: Got to Go

GNOC: Get Naked on Cam

ILY: I Love You

IRL: In Real Life

ISO: In Search Of

IWSN: I Want Sex Now

FINSTA: Fake Instagram Account

FWB: Friends With Benefits

J/K: Just Kidding

Juul: Type of e-cigarette that is small and discreet, pods are used for smoking

KMN: Kill Me Now

KMS: Kill Myself

KYS: Kill Yourself

LH6: Let’s Have Sex

Lit/Turnt/Turnt Up: Something that’s active or popular, can also refer to being stoned or drunk

LOL: Laughing Out Loud

MPFB: My Personal F**K Buddy

Netflix and Chill: Getting together and hooking up

NP: No Problem

NIFOC: Nude in Front of Computer

OMFG: Oh My F**king God

PAL: Parents are Listening

ROTFLMAO: Rolling on the Floor Laughing My Ass Off

UH: Are You Horny?

SH: Sh** Happens

SMDH: Shake My Damn Head

SMH: Shaking My head, meaning “I don’t believe it” or “that’s so dumb”

Snatched: On point, very good or well styled

TDTM: Talk Dirty to Me

TF: The F**k

Thot: Stands for “that hoe over there” and is often used instead of “slut”

TWD: Texting While Driving

WTF: What the F**K?

WUF: Where You From?

WYD: What You Doing?