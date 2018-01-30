CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old convicted felon has been charged with shooting his girlfriend 11 times over the weekend in Cicero, while six children were in the home.
Police said Mario Scott was playing dominos and drinking with his 33-year-old girlfriend late Saturday night, when abruptly left the table, went into his bedroom to get a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun, and came back and shot her 11 times.
At the time, six children were in the home in the 2200 block of South 58th Avenue. The children range in age from 1 to 14.
Police said Scott asked the two oldest children, ages 11 and 14, to help him put his girlfriend in his car, and prevented the kids from calling 911. He then drove his girlfriend to the emergency room at Stroger Hospital, dropped her off, and left, according to police.
Police officers from Chicago and Cicero tracked Scott down, and arrested him. Scott, a convicted felon, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
The kids were not physically harmed, and were placed in protective custody with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Scott’s girlfriend was in critical condition Tuesday morning, after doctors performed several surgeries. CBS Chicago is not publishing the woman’s name.