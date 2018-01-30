Filed Under:Fatal Accident, I-355, Interstate 80, Semi Truck Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 355 has closed a ramp to eastbound Interstate 80.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on I-355 near New Lenox, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said a semitrailer was traveling on the I-355 southbound ramp to I-80 eastbound when the truck’s load shifted, causing the truck to overturn over the concrete wall to the right.

The driver was ejected from the semi and reported deceased on scene. A passenger was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, police said.

The ramp from I-355 southbound to I-88 eastbound will be shut down for several hours into Tuesday evening due to the investigation.

The incident is still being investigated; no other information was immediately available.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch