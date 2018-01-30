CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 355 has closed a ramp to eastbound Interstate 80.
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. on I-355 near New Lenox, according to Illinois State Police.
Police said a semitrailer was traveling on the I-355 southbound ramp to I-80 eastbound when the truck’s load shifted, causing the truck to overturn over the concrete wall to the right.
The driver was ejected from the semi and reported deceased on scene. A passenger was transported to Silver Cross Hospital, police said.
The ramp from I-355 southbound to I-88 eastbound will be shut down for several hours into Tuesday evening due to the investigation.
The incident is still being investigated; no other information was immediately available.