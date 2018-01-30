CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The town of Woodstock — the backdrop for the 1993 movie Groundhog Day — is celebrating the film’s 25th anniversary this weekend. And one of the main locations is ready, despite a near-disaster.

Pipes burst at the Cherry Tree Inn Bed and Breakfast on Jan. 2, exactly one month before the big celebration.

“Every single day has been nothing but chaos,” said Lori Miarecki, owner of the B&B, otherwise known as the “Groundhog Day” house, where the movie was filmed when Woodstock stood in for Punxsutawney, PA. “We lost almost the entire kitchen ceiling.”

Miarecki says the B&B is fully booked for this 25th anniversary weekend.

“We’ve definitely had people calling to say, ‘Are you going to be open?'”

They are!

Miarecki says she hasn’t heard if any of the stars of the movie, including Bill Murray, plan to be in Woodstock for the festival.

“I was told by a few people that he wouldn’t be one to tell you he’s coming — he’ll just show up at your door. So I’m really hoping that happens.”

There are events to please visitors of all ages during the long-running Woodstock Groundhog Days festival. One of the highlights, of course, is the customary prognostication event, where the town’s groundhog will let us know whether we’re in for six more weeks of winter or can prepare for an early spring.

Woodstock is located 51 miles northwest of the Chicago Loop.