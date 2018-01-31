(WBBM Newsradio) — Democratic challenger Bob Fioretti is trying to attack Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle on the issue of campaign ethics.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from the Loop.
Fioretti, an attorney and former Chicago alderman, says he’s asking the county’s Board of Ethics to look into more than 50 campaign contributions to Preckwinkle.
He says the donations come from property tax lawyers, contractors, and others doing business with the county or having matters before county government.
Fioretti says right now such contributions have legal limits of $750. Fioretti wants the Ethics Board to look into whether Preckwinkle’s campaign violated any rules by accepting donations that appeared to go far over those limits.
A spokesperson for the Preckwinkle campaign says they are in compliance with all campaign finance laws.