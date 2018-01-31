(670 The Score) Oscar Gamble, a 17-year MLB veteran who played seasons for the White Sox and began his big league career with the Cubs, has passed away at 68, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Gamble’s best season came with the White Sox in 1977, when he had a career-high 31 homers. The Cubs selected Gamble, an Alabama native, in the 16th round of the 1968 amateur draft. He then debuted for the Cubs in 1969, playing in 24 games.
Gamble would play for seven teams in his career, including seven seasons for the Yankees. In addition to spending 1977 with the White Sox, he finished his career for them in 1985. Gamble had 200 career homers.