CHICAGO (CBS) — Six Chicago police officers were in federal custody, and charges were pending against them Wednesday morning, for allegedly stealing money and drugs from drug dealers, sources have confirmed to CBS Chicago.
Police sources said the FBI performed at least three sting operations, each time catching officers stealing drugs and money on surveillance video.
On one occasion, the team stole nearly $20,000 from one drug dealer.
As many as seven officers were involved, and six of them were in federal custody. All officers are assigned to the Ogden District on the West Side. The officers have been under investigation by the FBI for more than a year, sources said.
Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi declined to confirm or comment on the allegations.
“Integrity and accountability are paramount to the Chicago Police Department. To that end, we can not comment on any investigation – internal or otherwise – until or unless criminal charges are filed,” he stated in an email.
The FBI also declined comment on the case.