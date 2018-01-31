(CBS) – A suspect has been shot by police in south suburban Harvey.
The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near 148th and Dixie Highway, officials say.
Police responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles at the intersection and observed three people fleeing on foot.
One officer gave chase in a police car, according to Harvey spokesperson Sean Howard, while another stayed behind to help injured people at the accident scene.
At one point, a suspect got control of the pursuing officer’s vehicle and tried to hit him with the automobile, Howard says.
The officer shot into the police vehicle and wounded the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Two others are in police custody.