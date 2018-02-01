(CBS) – A Chicago nurse working in Hawaii disappeared during a hike.
The woman was swept away by rising waters, CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez reports.
Helicopters have been searching above the scenic Wailuku River in Hilo Hawaii since Saturday morning. That’s when two hikers disappeared in rising waters. The male went over the Piinonua Falls but made it out of the water.
The woman, Kelly Mrowinski of Chicago, did not.
She posted about her trip to Hawaii at the start of the year on her Facebook page, where friends commented “safe travels” and “have a great assignment.”
She was working as a traveling nurse at the Hilo Hospital, which has issued a statement saying, “Our hopes and thoughts are with the family … We appreciated Kelly for coming to Hilo to provide care to our community. This excellent nurse was well received by her colleagues.”
Authorities have extended the search, at the family’s request.