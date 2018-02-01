(670 The Score) The Cubs have agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder Peter Bourjos, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reported Thursday.
Bourjos, 30, can potentially provide defense and speed for the Cubs, who are set to balance their outfielder rotation between Jason Heyward, Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Albert Almora Jr. and Ben Zobrist. Bourjos is a career .241 hitter while playing for four teams in an eight-year big league career.
He hit .223 with five homers, 15 RBIs, five stolen bases and a .655 OPS in 100 games for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
Bourjos figures to compete for one of the final 25-man rosters spots in spring training.