CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel found a start-up company CEO stealing some of his lines when it comes to talking up the city of Chicago.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from Chicago City Hall.
Mayor Emanuel stopped by to congratulate the mobile technology company Shiftgig, which is expanding its operations at State and Madison.
He usually details the city’s transportation, workforce and economic diversity at such events.
But Shiftgig CEO Wade Burgess did that for him, citing his own personal experience.
“In Chicago, you can fly, and I think I’ve flown almost every metropolitan city in North America from Chicago and have been back home to my own bed that night, not to be underestimated,” says Burgess. “But also from a business standpoint, there were just a lot of benefits.”
The mayor accused Burgess of stealing half his spiel and sat down for a fireside chat.