CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Harvey Police Officer was injured while shooting a man who commandeered his car on Wednesday following a crash.

According to Harvey Police, two officers were near the intersection of 148th Street and Dixie Highway when they heard a crash around the corner. Two cars were involved head on – three men in one of the cars took off on foot, one officer helped the victims who stayed, the second chased the others in his car. He scuffled with one, according to Sean Howard, spokesman for the City of Harvey.

“The offender was able to escape the physical altercation, got into the officer’s vehicle and attempted to run that officer over. Actually he did run him over. The officer in fear and safety of his own life discharged his weapon,” Howard said.

The suspect flipped the squad car and had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The officer had a foot injury.

The other two suspects were caught. Charges are pending.

The other car had at least one occupant, who denied medical attention, Howard said.

“The officer appears to be doing OK and is surrounded by other police officers, family and friends,” Howard said, adding that he is a husband and father.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident and the officer’s use of force, Howard said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.)