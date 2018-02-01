(WBBM Newsradio) — A 26-year-old Ohio man has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of an Illinois Tollway worker killed on the job in September.
Tollway maintenance worker David Schwarz was 48 years old and a 25-year veteran of the tollway.
Last September, he was hit by a semi on the Tri-State Tollway in Alsip after he had picked up some debris along the shoulder.
Illinois State Police have said the truck driver did not stop.
Now, 26-year-old Christian Hannah of Toledo, Ohio, is charged with reckless homicide.
Bail was set at $175,000.
On Hannah’s Facebook page last month, he wrote that he was “feeling heartbroken. Life is really hard for me right now. I miss the happy and funny side of me. I miss my job driving trucks.”
Hannah’s next court appearance is Feb. 22.
A news conference was set for Friday morning to discuss the charges.